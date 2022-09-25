Apple TV+ premieres ‘Sidney Poitier’

The documentary about the legendary actor is produced by Oprah Winfrey and includes interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among others.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary explores the legacy of legendary actor Sidney Poitier as an iconic performer, filmmaker, and activist at the epicenter of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among many others, the documentary is produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. It premieres this Friday, September 23, on Apple TV +.

Oprah Winfrey produces this documentary, made by Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, which is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray is also the producer, while Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost are the executive producers.