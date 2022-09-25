Entertainment

Apple TV+ premieres ‘Sidney Poitier’

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

AD

The documentary about the legendary actor is produced by Oprah Winfrey and includes interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among others.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary explores the legacy of legendary actor Sidney Poitier as an iconic performer, filmmaker, and activist at the epicenter of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among many others, the documentary is produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. It premieres this Friday, September 23, on Apple TV +.

Oprah Winfrey produces this documentary, made by Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, which is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray is also the producer, while Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost are the executive producers.

‘Sidney Poitier’ premieres September 23 on Apple TV+

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Viola Davis shows her warrior soul with “The Woman King”

10 mins ago

“Extras did a 69 for 12 hours”: Milly Alcock returns to a shocking scene from House of the Dragon

10 mins ago

the unpublished photos of his early years

21 mins ago

Beyoncé, Kanye West and Bruno Mars look into it

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button