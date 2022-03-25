Apple TV + premieres trailer for its new series ‘Roar’, with Nicole Kidman

MEXICO CITY.- AppleTV+ revealed the trailer and the release date of Roar, his new black comedy anthology series starring Nicole Kidman which will arrive in your catalog next month.

Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in rather extraordinary circumstances.

In this glimpse they show us the story of Nicole Kidman, who plays a woman who has problems because she eats photos.

On the other hand is Allison Briewhich gives life to a woman who has to solve her own murder and last but not least, the plot of Cynthia Erivowhere we see it as a woman who finds strange bite marks on her skin.

Based on a storybook cecelia ahernis the first fiction to be released under the agreement of the creators and co-producers Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive with Apple TV+.

Roar will come to the service streaming apple next April 15. While we wait for its premiere, here we leave you the amazing trailer of this unusual series.

