Apple TV + prepares a documentary about Lewis Hamilton

Los Angeles (USA), March 9 Apple TV+, the technology company’s television platform, is preparing a documentary about the life of driver Lewis Hamilton, seven-season Formula 1 champion with 103 Grand Prix victories. In its commitment to the entertainment market, Apple is betting on movies about sports legends, since on April 22 it will premiere “They Call Me Magic”, about the life of basketball player Magic Johnson. In a statement, the company advanced that his documentary will narrate the beginnings of Hamilton, within a humble family and his commitment to social issues, such as racial discrimination and the climate crisis. Apple is pouring big money into its TV and movie catalog to gain a foothold in an industry dominated by Netflix and HBO. On Tuesday, its CEO, Tim Cook, dedicated the first minutes of a product presentation to its television platform, whose catalog will expand in 2022 with titles such as “WeCrashed”, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and “Killers of the Flower Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. In addition, he has managed to enter the Oscar race with “CODA”, a film that he acquired at the Sundance Festival for 25 million dollars and that is among the favorites for the award. In addition, the service will sign up for live events and will begin broadcasting baseball competitions in the US, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the UK. EFE romu/ssa/cfa