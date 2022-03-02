Apple TV + prepares a series of Metropolis with the creator of Mr. Robot

MADRID, 2 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

metropolisthe 1927 silent film and science fiction classic directed by Fritz LangIt will become a television series. The apple streaming service has announced the start-up of this ambitious project, which will be headed by Sam Esmailcreator of ‘Mr. Robot’.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Esmail will write and direct all the episodes of this series based on the historic film by Fritz Lang of 1927, which stood out for its pioneering visual effects, its transgressive elaborate set designs and its expressionist cinematographic style. The film, with a script signed by Thea von Harbou, presents a dystopian futuristic world ruled by a wealthy elite who exploit workers who live in precarious conditions confined in an underground ghetto.

Metropolis is the latest title added to the already long list of projects that Esmail has accumulated. The filmmaker and screenwriter is executive producer of the series Gaslit for Starz and Angelyne for Peacock and horror movie The Resort. It is also developing a reboot of Battlestar Galactica for Peacock and write and direct the feature film Leave the World Behind for Netflix, a film based on a novel by Rumaan Alam that will star Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.