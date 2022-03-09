Apple TV + presents the movies that will be released during the year – Spoiler Time

Yesterday, Manzana presented its first event of the year, where in addition to showing the new equipment that the technology brand has been working on in recent months, He also shared a list of movie titles, and some first glimpses, that can be seen through his streaming platform. AppleTV+ during the year. Alfonso Cuaron, Antoine Fuqa, dakota johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, octavia spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe and many more are just some of the talents with whom they have worked to continue expanding their catalog made up of films such as CODA and The Tragedy of Macbethboth nominated for awards Oscar.

The first already confirmed with a release date is Cha Cha Real Smoothwinner of the audience award during the past sundance festivalwhich will premiere globally on June 17. The story revolves around a recent college graduate (Cooper Raiff) who returns home and begins a relationship with a young mother (dakota johnson) And your daughter. At some point in the summer he will premiere the documentary about Sidney Poitier produced by Oprah Winfrey and led by Reginald Hudling. While in the field of animation and targeting children, it is lucky from Skydance Animation which tells the story of the unluckiest girl in the world. It is starred by jane fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eve Noble, simon pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. premiere the August 5.

for autumn, Manzana will present a documentary about louis armstrong called Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrongwhich will explore the life and legacy of the founding father of jazz. In the fiction part it will arrive Raymond & Raywho follows the half-siblings Raymond and Ray (performed by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father.

The documentary feature film The Sound of 007 will also make its world debut this fall, to commemorate the 60 anniversary of the film series james-bond. Peter Farrellythe two-time winner of the Oscar by Green Bookreturns with a new dramatic comedy called The Greatest Beer Run Ever which is starring Zack Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue who in 1968 let New York to find his childhood friends and share a few beers with them, who are now in the army, fighting in Vietnam.

The public will also be able to enjoy the long-awaited Christmas launch Spiriteda musical based on the classic Christmas story A Christmas Carol from Charles Dickensmade by Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and octavia spencer. before the end of 2022, Antoine Fuqa presents a new film with Will Smithtitled emancipationwhich tells the triumphant story of a man who escapes slavery.

Another of the most anticipated titles is Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese where he managed to reunite his two fetish actors of his career, Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert DeNiro. The story follows the serial murder of members of the oil rich nation Osagea series of brutal crimes that came to be known as the reign of terror. Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and John Lithgow They are also part of the cast.

Argyle is another of the most anticipated titles by fans of henry cavill and Dua Lipawho star in the first image of the director’s next spy thriller Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service). The cast also includes Bryce DallasHoward, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.