Apple TV + presents the original movies that will premiere throughout 2022 and beyond

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

AppleTV+ has presented the films and some of the original documentaries that

will arrive throughout this year 2022 and in the near future. The company with the bitten apple goes all out in the streaming war and confirms it with

a selection of ambitious film projects involving some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The first one on the list is ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’which will be released on the platform on June 17. In the film, the writer and director Cooper Raiff also plays a recent college graduate who has moved back in with his family and

works as an entertainer at bat mitzvahswho strikes up a unique friendship with a young motherinterpreted by dakota johnsonand

her teenage daughter. Other original productions arriving this summer include a documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and led by Reginald Hudling about the career and life of the deceased

Sidney Poitier; in addition to ‘luck’a new animated feature film Skydance Animation on

the unluckiest girl in the worldwith the voices of

Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger

and Adelynn Spoonwhich will be released on August 5.

As for autumn, the catalog of documentaries on Apple TV + will be expanded with the premiere of the documentary feature film

‘Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong’a definitive look at the life and legacy of the master and founding father of jazz;

‘Raymond & Ray’who follows stepbrothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke), who

have lived in the shadow of a terrible father; and

‘I’ll take care of the beer’ from Peter Farrellya new dramatic comedy starring Zack Efron and

Russell Crowe based on

The True Story of John “Chickie” Donohuewho in 1968 left New York to find his childhood friends and have a few beers with them

-although now they were military and were stationed in Vietnam-. In the fall, Agent 007 lovers will also have their place thanks to the premiere of the documentary feature film ‘The Sound of 007’which arrives to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film saga.

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in ‘Raymond & Ray’

The platform does not want to miss its Christmas date either and will premiere productions such as ‘The spirit of Christmas’ (Spirited), a modern

musical version of the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens

starring Ryan ReynoldsWill Ferrell and octavia spencer. In addition, before the end of the year, the new film by

Antoine Fuqa and Will Smith,

‘To freedom’ (Emancipation), which counts

the triumphant story of a man who escapes from slavery.

Soon, the list of feature films will grow with the premiere of the long-awaited

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ from Martin Scorsese. Starring

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow

and more, the movie

follows the serial murders of various members of the Osage Nationrich in oil, a series of brutal crimes that

became known as the Reign of Terror. On the other hand, the next spy thriller from Matthew Vaughnentitled

‘Argyle’has a cast that includes

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa

and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L Jackson. In turn suspenseful thriller ‘sharp’ of the writers

Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka will premiere with a cast made up of

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and

John Lithgow. Also added to the catalog ‘Tetris’starring Taron Egertonnarrating

the extraordinary origin of one of the most iconic video games in history.

In the future, the platform will dress up to premiere movies like

‘Napoleon’ from Ridley Scottstarring

joaquin phoenix as the French military leader and emperor alongside

vanessa kirby What Josephine; a diptych of documentaries, entitled ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’who celebrate

black actresses and actors in hollywood; ‘ghosted’an elevated action-adventure romance starring Chris Evans and

Anne of Arms; the animated film ‘spellbound’which follows

a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two; and ‘The Beanie Bubble’inspired by the story behind

one of the greatest speculative follies in the history of the United Statesset in the 1990s and starring

Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and

Geraldine Viswanathan.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in ‘Argylle’

Other projects under development are ‘Bad Blood’ from

Adam McKayon the rise and fall of the CEO of Theranos,

elizabeth holmeswith Jennifer Lawrence as a producer and playing Holmes; the movie ‘bride’produced by and starring Scarlett Johansson; ‘Snowblind’with

Jake Gyllenhaal as protagonist; a new biopic of

Sue Mengers also starring Jennifer Lawrence;

‘doll’a new feature film written by vanessa taylor and

Drew Pearce with Florence Pugh as protagonist; An adaptation of the autobiographical bestseller by Judy Heuman,

‘Being Heuman’ from Sian Heder; a biopic of

Audrey Hepburn; and a thriller with George Clooney and

Brad PittWritten and directed by jon wattson

two lonely hustlers assigned the same job.

Finally, Apple has also announced that it has closed general agreements for feature films with the studios and production companies Sikelia Productions by Martin Scorsese, Hyperobject Industries by Adam McKay

Appian Way by Leonardo DiCaprio Eden Productions by Richard Plepler, Sian Heder, Tracy Oliver,

A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Skydance Media, which will guarantee Apple TV + a constant influx of new movies for years to come. Without a doubt, a series of very interesting movements that a priori they will shake the competition.