Apple TV+ releases in April 2022

Last March, the Apple platform left us some online series that, in soydecine.comWe really wanted them. We talk about productions like wecrashed or Pachinko, which has exceeded all our expectations. However, now it is time to look ahead to discover the Apple TV+ premieres in April 2022 because, as we anticipate, we will have very interesting proposals.

Slow Horses: April 1

We start the list Apple TV+ premieres in April 2022 with “Slow Horses“, series that adapts the first installment of the series of novels “Slow Horses”, by award-winning author Mick Herron. The series will have six episodes and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in an abandoned MI5 headquarters, Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but hot-tempered ringleader of the spies who have ended up at Slough House due to serious mistakes in his career. The cast includes Oscar winner Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton , Antonio Aakeel, Samuel West, and guest appearances by Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce and Sophie Okonedo. The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”).

Pinecone and the Pony: April 8

The animated series from DreamWorks and First Generation Films, based on ‘The Princess and the Pony’ by Canadian author Kate Beaton, premieres next Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode children’s comedy follows the life of a girl named Pinecone, who, with the help of her best friend Pony, learns that there is more than one way to be a warrior.

Roar: April 15

A new eight-episode anthology series starring women. Based on the storybook by Cecelia Ahern and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”). With an all-star cast including Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; Emmy winner Merritt Wever and SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; Three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward and more.

“Roar” is an anthology that intertwines eight feminist fables. All of them are full of black humor, taking unexpected approaches on topics such as gender roles, autonomy and identity.

They call me Magic: April 22

A new documentary special in four parts. “They Call Me Magic” is the captivating true-life story of sports extraordinaire Earvin “Magic” Johnson. We are talking about a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and cultural icon. With unprecedented access, the documentary series explores the remarkable achievements and planetary impact of Magic’s life, both on and off the court. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family and countless other stars, this incredible series chronicles the life on film of one of the greatest cultural icons of our era.

The Luminous: April 29

And we finish our list of the Apple TV+ premieres in April 2022 with The Luminous. This metaphysical thriller starring and produced by the award-winning actress Emmy Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Mad Men”), is produced by Appian Way from Leonardo Dicaprio. Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren (“Breaking Bad”) directs the first two episodes. Adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. Every Friday a new chapter will arrive.

Based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, “The Shining Ones” follows in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. . When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura). Together they will seek to discover the identity of their attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and her personal traumas allow her assailant to always stay one step ahead of them. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman.

As you can see, Apple TV + continues to offer us very interesting products that will be talked about over the coming weeks. Combining ourselves with the premieres in cinemas, Netflix, Filmin, Starzplay, HBO Max, Prime Video, Movistar plus + or Disney + we are sure that we will have a month full of surprises.

