Apple TV + renews the series for a third season!

The Morning Show 2 has convinced critics and beyond. The series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon made a splash last year, including Emmys, SAG and Critics Choice Awards, and is now preparing to do the same. In the meantime, an incredible news arrives: Apple TV + has renewed the show for a third season!

“It has been exciting to see The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons,” said Apple TV + head of programming Matt Cherniss. “He explored topical storylines that audiences around the world found themselves in and which proved to be absolutely compelling and fun at the same time.” Cherniss then announced the arrival of a new showrunner at the helm of the project, Charlotte Stoudt. “We are thrilled to find out where Charlotte will take these incredible characters in Season 3 and to enjoy the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our great cast continue to bring to the fascinating world of morning television,” he concluded.

Charlotte Stoudt, known for her work on Homeland and House of Cards, will replace Kerry Ehrin. Ehrin, who created the show, therefore leaves the helm to her colleague, remaining only as a consultant for the third season. The reason for this decision is very simple: Kerry Ehrin will in fact develop another project for Apple TV +.

“I am thrilled to join the Apple TV + team and The Morning Show”, commented Charlotte Stoudt. “The cast, led by the incredible Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is truly fantastic. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the team from Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is both delightful and provocative.” And, of course, we hope it keeps these elements.

But now a question arises: Will Jennifer Aniston leave The Morning Show after the second season or will we see her again in the next?