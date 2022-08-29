Apple TV+ September Premieres: Central Park and The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Learn about the premieres of Apple TV + in September, from documentaries, animation and movies.

LIFE BY HER

Series

Premiere: Friday 2

The new series for children and families, Life By Ella. She returns to school with a fresh perspective, excited about what the future holds, and a great “seize the day” mindset after battling cancer.

With her best friend by her side, she’s ready to tackle everything she’s been afraid of before and is determined not to let petty things like fake friends and social media “status” distract her.

This video may interest you

GUTSY

docuseries

Premiere: Friday 9

The highly anticipated eight-part documentary that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the brave women who inspire them.

This docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with women artists, activists, leaders, and everyday heroines who have become trailblazers and who show us what it truly means to be brave.

CENTRAL PARK

Season 3

Premiere: Friday 9

In the third season of Central Parkas Bitsy continues her tireless quest to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with him, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she secures a deal for her first book.

SYDNEY

Documentary film

Premiere: Friday 23

A tribute to the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist in the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER

Movie

Premiere: Friday 30

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe; Directed by Peter Farrelly. It is the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to seek out and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they served in combat.

