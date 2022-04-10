Apple TV+ signs Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans for ‘Project Artemis’

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, both former Avengers, will return to action thanks to Project Artemis. This new production comes from the hand of Apple TV +and we’ll have Jason Bateman, star of Ozarksserving as director and co-star of Project Artemis.

The information has been released by dead line. As they comment in their report, Apple has disbursed over $100 million to include Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in his new production. This, of course, comes as a massive new investment on the part of the platform, since last year they had already decided to pay more than 200 million dollars “for argyles and the still untitled F1 racing movie that will star Brad Pitt.”

The aforementioned medium indicates that this new movie will be based on the space race. However, details about the plot that the production will follow are not yet known. In addition, dead line confirms that Project Artemis it has nothing to do with the book Artemis by Andy Weir, writer of The Martian.

Without a doubt, it is a great addition to the list of actors who have participated in Apple TV +. Those from Cupertino have been placing great emphasis on their own productionsand that has led them to win an Oscar with CODA: The Sounds of Silenceand to be winners in other awards and with other successful productions such as ted lasso.

Now we can see the charismatic Chris Evans and Scarlett Johanssonwho have already won the hearts of the public thanks to their roles as Captain America and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More details about Project Artemis on AppleTV+

Jason Bateman with an Emmy Award

Also, we have to Project Artemis will feature the participation of Rose Gilroy and Jason Bateman. The latter will hold the status of director of the film, although he is mostly known for his acting skills. He has worked on projects like Silver Spoons, in 1980; while today he works in Ozarksthe Netflix series that will close the season this coming month.

Rose Gilroy, meanwhile, will have the job of writing the script Project Artemis. Gilroy is the daughter of famous filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo. The first participated as director of the film night owlwhile the second was part of the main cast of ThorMarvel Studios movie.

It’s been three years since Evans and Johansson joined forces on a film, this being Avengers: Endgame. We recently found out that both were about to work together in ghosted, a new Apple TV+ feature film to be directed by Dexter Fletcher. However, it seems that problems with Johansson’s schedule caused her to give up her role, thus giving it to the Cuban-Spanish actress, Ana de Armas.



