Apple TV suspension

In early 2022, Apple TV released Suspicion, the latest thriller in which “four ordinary Britons are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent American media mogul. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them? Are they telling the truth?”

The series has a total of 8 episodes, with an average duration of 45 minutes each, and stars Georgina Campbell (Wildcat), Una Thurman (Kill Bill), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of Shield), who at all times manage to create an atmosphere of tension and espionage, where paranoia plays a vital role, because it soon becomes clear that not all of them can be trusted.

A thriller that could have done much more?

Suspicion (title with which it was translated into Spanish) undoubtedly has a first-class cast, which manages to give life to a thriller that analyzes the risks of today, ranging from political conflicts to the potential problem that can result. the use of social digital networks. The pace of the series is constant and bold, also playing with some action sequences that are timely for the plot.

Even when some critics congratulate the series for its complexity of characters, many others consider that there is not enough time on screen to fully develop them, so the audience’s empathy towards them is limited to the taste for the actor or the actress who plays him, a factor that is decisive in a thriller since it is the emotional weight of knowing that even when the character is innocent, he may suffer the consequences of the crime.

As a result of these comments, Suspicion is cataloged as an enjoyable series but one that remains stuck in the average, mainly because its story seems to have no fixed direction, which in the words of the critics, is like a fragmented story that you must follow, but You run the risk of losing interest in the process. Unfortunately for Apple TV, the series’ negative reviews outweigh the positive ones, earning it a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A simple but effective production

From the beginning it is made clear that the kidnappers only want Katherine Newman (Uma) to “tell the truth”, a phrase with which they denote that she is not the person she appears to be, and that as shown in the trailer for the series , makes it very clear that first of all she will always be a CEO. Although her character would seem to be part of the protagonists, she is actually landed as a secondary one, which in the words of most is a waste of Thurman’s acting level.

In general Suspicion seems to be a success but not a success for Apple TV, however it shows its attempt to generate quality productions, which even though it does not launch as many premieres in contrast to most of its streaming competition, it does make a commitment to productions with interesting and solid plots; At the same time, it is repeating Netflix’s formula of hiring well-known actors to increase its subscribers, as is the case with Suspicion and WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, which has positioned it among the streaming services with the highest demand. @worldwide