Apple TV +, Swan Song with Mahershala Ali has a release date

The film is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, making his feature film debut but already holder of an Oscar for the 2015 short film Stutterer. Set in the near future, it tells the story of a father who faces a terminal illness and has the opportunity to replace himself with a clone. In addition to Mahershala Ali, who recently took home two Oscars (Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight and Green Book), we find:

Glenn Close

Awkwafina

Naomie Harris

Adam Beach

Luke Camilleri

Production is entrusted to Anonymous Content, founded in the late 90s and with a decidedly prestigious catalog. Among others it is worth mentioning Babel, If You Let Me I Erase You – Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Minds, Spotlight, Revenant, and series like Mr. Robot and True Detective; the collaboration with Apple already has a precedent, with the Dickinson series.

The release towards the end of the year (and also in the cinema) suggests that Apple points to the Oscars: having a prestigious catalog, more than extremely well-stocked, has always been one of the main objectives of Apple. Swan Song is in good company: other possible candidates will also include Finch, with Tom Hanks, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.