Apple TV +: the documentary on Selena Gomez “My mind & me” arrives on November 4

Being a subscriber to Apple TV+ means enjoying a large catalog of series, films, but also exciting documentaries. For this last theme, Apple offers documentaries for all tastes, there is content related to nature and the environment, on moments in history or on celebrities that everyone knows. As we revealed to you on September 8, Selena Gomez will have her own documentary called “My mind & me”.

See you on November 4

Good news for Selena Gomez fans, you will be able to find an original documentary unpublished and exclusive on Apple TV+ from November 4, 2022.

In My mind & meyou will follow the daily life of Selena Gomez over the last 6 years, you will be able to see her behind the scenes of her concerts, before participating in American shows, on the set of her clips, at her home in her privacy… The singer and actress will reveal the personality that her loved ones see on a daily basis and which is not necessarily reflected on social networks or behind a screen.

Alec Keshishian will direct the original Apple film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Mehe is a director, producer and screenwriter who worked on the film WE as well as a very popular Madonna documentary”In bed with Madonnawhich was released in theaters in May 1991.

Going back to the Selena Gomez documentary, we have since today the synopsis and the trailer of the program, here is what to expect:

After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is becoming a huge celebrity. So at the height of her glory, an unexpected turn will suddenly plunge Selena Gomez into obscurity. This vivid and personal portrait traces the six years it took Selena Gomez to return to the light. As a musical artist, Selena Gomez has sold over 210 million singles worldwide and her music has been streamed over 45 billion times. This year, she was nominated for the Grammys for her first all-Spanish album as well as the Emmys for her role in the series “Only Murders in the Building” in which she plays alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Appointment on September 4 to discover "My mind & me" on Apple TV+