Apple TV +: the service does not take off, the new film by Tom Hanks is not enough

Apple TV + still doesn’t take off

Apple TV +, the streaming platform of Apple, unfortunately continues not to shine on the market, also arousing some concern about its future. The recent debut of Tom Hnaks’ new film does not seem to be enough either, Finch, which according to the article by Deadline recorded the best debut ever for original content in the catalog.

This at least according to Apple’s statements since there are actually no official numbers that can refute the results with certainty. The film was the most watched on Apple TV + eclipsing the previous film, also from Apple and starring Hanks, the WWII thriller Greyhound.

According to the company, the film would have more than doubled its viewership on launch day and generated the biggest launch weekend ever in the two years Apple TV + has been active.

Unfortunately, however, the film’s Hanks it is not enough to decree the platform a success, given that the numbers of Just Watch do not leave many doubts: in the third quarter of the year the growth of the platform in the streaming segment registered just 1% more.

At present, the platform is unable to maintain a fast pace, just as Apple seems to sin a lot of grit in pushing the contents offered in the catalog, as well as the service itself. Added to this is also a business model based solely on the distribution of original content, depriving the catalog of collateral products from third parties that could help make the offer flourish.

Currently the fastest growing platform is Disney +, currently the fastest growing SVOD service in 58 of 64 active markets. HBO Max has had positive results in the United States, while Netflix remains the leading video platform globally.

When looking at the US market alone, Apple TV + boasts only 4% local market share in Q3 2021. This represents 1% growth compared to Q2, when Apple only had 3% market share. in the segment of video streaming platforms. Netflix remains firmly in first place with over 30% of the share, while Amazon Prime Video is in second place with 20%.

Recall that unlike its competitors Apple it does not make streaming its main business, but is currently part of the company’s side investments.

