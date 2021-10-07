APPLE TV +: the TV series not to be missed

With the autumn, Apple offers new streaming content for everyone through APPLE TV + after earning the pages of the newspapers with two Emmy Awards, it is now determined not to lose ground from Amazon and Netflix and above all to make its investments bear fruit with its original productions. Let’s see together what will be the news and the TV series not to be missed

TED LASSO (comedy)

Awarded at the last Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series thanks to its protagonist Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, it is a must see!

The third season will be arriving as announced in the Apple event on September 14th, the episodes of only 30 minutes are really enjoyable thanks above all to the interpretation of Jason Sudeikis in the role of a Premier League football manager who arrived from the USA after a ‘ experience in Division II American football, the skills in terms of football are few but his hilarious character manages to enter our hearts for the attitude of being loved.

In the cast among others there are also Hannah Waddigham and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso is shot in Great Britain but is the real flagship of the “comedy extravaganza” USA.

FOUNDATION (science fiction, drama)

The showrunner, that is the person in charge of the TV series which landed on September 24th, is David Goyer the same screenwriter as Batman Begins And The man of Steel, his task was to stream Isaac Asimov’s saga of the brilliant mind of Isaac Asimov from “The cycle of foundations”, a series of novels written starting in 1951, to the screens of fans.

The plot sees as the protagonist Doctor Hari Seldon (to interpret him will be Jared Harris) who after years of psycho-historical study comes to the conclusion of an imminent end of the Galactic Empire that will drag him to long millennial wars that will lead anarchy, chaos and barbarism. The Foundation or the group with which other scientists join and support the thought of Doctor Sheldon will have the burden of maintaining the legacy of technological knowledge to resurrect the empire.

The first season will see the arrival of 10 episodes of which 3 are already available while for the others the programming will be weekly; the cast consists of Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

THE MORNING SHOW (dramatic)

The first season that arrived on November 1, 2019 sees the arrival of the second after about 2 years, Jennifer Aniston returns in the role of Alex Levy to bring to life the events of the popular morning news in co-conduction with her rival-colleague Bradley Jackson played by Reese Witherspoon. What to expect after the live TV report of the show’s behind-the-scenes scandals?

Coming this month:

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”: will start on October 14 and will see Jon Stewart as the protagonist, a “handyman” conductor, director, comedian and actor to discuss problems with people directly affected and try to solve them with them.

“The Velvet Underground”: on October 15, fans of alternative rock, punk rock and new wave will be able to enjoy interviews and exclusive images in the documentary dedicated to the American rock band and its frontman Lou Reed, directed by Todd Haynes.

“Puppies looking for a home”: Apple has also thought for the little ones, love for dogs is the main theme and the two protagonists Lizzie and Charles will have to find a home for the 4-legged friends they find.

If you have already purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or a new Apple TV you can activate 3 months of Apple TV + entertainment for free or if you have not yet done so you can try the service for free for a week.

The costs are € 4.99 monthly and in addition to the TV series mentioned above you can also view Apple Original productions and documentaries (about 20); you will also have the possibility of a multi vision up to 6 devices in 4K HDR and Dolby Vision with a family account.

Watching Apple TV + is also possible with other NON-Apple devices through the app, Apple TV is usable with streaming devices Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, on PS4 / PS5 game consoles and Xbox and SMART TV series.

