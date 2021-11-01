Apple TV +, Tom Hanks talked about “Finch” ahead of the premiere

Apple has released a “First Look” video with Tom Hanks that reveals some details of “Finch”, a post-apocalyptic film that will be available to watch from November 5 on Apple TV +.

In the movie, the American actor talks about the character he plays and the optimism that marks the film.

Hanks is the main character, in the film a robotic engineer among the last inhabitants of the Earth, following a solar event. The character of the film lives in a bunker and has built a robot played by Caleb Landry Jones and which is supposed to look after his dog, Goodyear, with the trio embarking on a road trip to the American West.

“Finch is perhaps the last man on earth. There are hints that suggest the presence of other people, ”Hanks says in the film, explaining that although he is the only living person living in his St Louis area, he has“ the greatest companion in the world, his dog, Goodyear ”.

The actor continues offering an overview of the main theme of the story, with a storm that prompts the group “to drive the family camper and leave for the promised land to the west.”

“It’s not human to be alone because in company we find friendship, we find love,” Hanks continues, hinting at the character’s need to have a dog and to build a robot called “Jeff”. There is a bond between Finch and Goodyear based on deep affection and constant mutual understanding. “Who is it that doesn’t love a good dog?” Hanks says again.

According to the actor, the best thing about the film is “his optimism”, “the hope”, something “simply enchanting”.

“Finch” is the second Tom Hanks movie available on Apple TV +. The first was “Greyhound – The Invisible Enemy”, encrypted and starring Tom Hanks, nominated in the Best Sound category at the Oscars.

Also available on Apple TV +, the “Greyhound – The Invisible Enemy,” Tom Hanks plays a veteran of the navy who as captain is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships laden with troops and supplies on a perilous mission across the Atlantic during the Second World War. For five days, outside the Allied air cover, the captain and the three escort ships must proceed along an area of ​​the ocean known as the “Black Pit”, or black hole, in an attempt to defend men and vehicles from attacks by the U -Boot Nazis. “Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy” is inspired by the events of the Battle of the Atlantic, a few months after the United States coalesced with Great Britain and the Allies. In addition to Tom Hanks, other performers are Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue. The film is written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

On macitynet, cinema enthusiasts can find news and insights in the section dedicated to films and in the section dedicated to cinema. All the updates on the streaming TV platforms can be found on the pages dedicated to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV + and Disney +. Everything about the Apple TV + subscription including pricing, family subscription – can be found in this article from Macitynet.