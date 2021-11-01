Apple TV +, Tom Hanks talks about the movie “Finch”

Apple has released a new video of the post-apocalyptic film Finch starring Tom Hanks, which will arrive on Apple TV on November 5.

The main character played by Tom HanksFinch wants to build a robot and teach him to take care of his Goodyear dog. The robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, must learn how to take care of Finch’s dog, although the three will have to leave their safe home to do so. Finch, his dog and the robot embark on a journey through the desolate American West to show the robot what it means to be alive.

In the new video, Tom Hanks talks about the characters and the optimism that surrounds the whole film:

Finch is the last man on Earth. Perhaps. There are hints of other people out there but for sure he’s the only person living in his St, Louis area. His greatest friend is the little dog Goodyear.

The actor continues by outlining the main theme of the story, which revolves around a storm that prompts the group to take the family camper and travel west:

It is not human to be alone, because in company we find consolation and we find love. Finch has found his faithful companion in Goodyear and feels the need to build the robot called “Jeff”. The bond between Finch and Goodyear is based on deep affection and constant understanding. Who doesn’t love a good dog? “

Hanks believes that the great part of the film is the fact that it is “upbeat, hopeful and just plain delightful“.

Finch will be available on Apple TV + from November 5th.

Apple TV +