Apple TV + TV series in streaming in October

Which TV series arrive in the catalog of Apple Tv + in October? During the month, various titles started in September as Foundation and The Morning Show continue and TV series such as Ted Lasso, Mr. Corman and Truth be Told end. With the weekly formula every Friday there is always something new to see on the Apple platform. But here are the October headlines:

Apple TV + October the new TV series in streaming

Here are the news of October streaming on Apple Tv +:

8 – Acapulco s.1 (first two episodes then weekly)

comedy in Spanish and English inspired by the film How to Be A Latin Lover, created Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman; set in 1984 focuses on the story of 20-year-old Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) who gets a job as cabana boy in the trendiest resort of Acapulco but will discover that to be successful he will have to work harder than he ever imagined between clients to manage and family and without taking comfortable shortcuts.

directed by Todd Haynes a documentary that tells how a group became a band capable of changing the history of music and representing a generation

Puppy Place (children’s program)

Charles and Lizzie Peterson have found a way to find a home for the different stray dogs they rescue from the street and for each dog there is a new adventure to live.

created by Simon Kinberg tells an alien invasion from different points of view around the world, shot between multiple continents starring Sam Neil, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani

from an idea by Kobe Bryant, developed by Reggie Rock Bythewood, it tells the world of youth basketball, the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption.

Apple TV + the series that continue in October

Started in recent weeks, let’s see which TV series continue with new episodes in October every Friday on Apple Tv +:

Mr. Croman , until October 1st the first season of the TV series by and with Joseph Gordon-Levitt who tells the life of a California teacher with the dream of composing music

, the first season of the TV series by and with Joseph Gordon-Levitt who tells the life of a California teacher with the dream of composing music Ted Lasso , until 8 October the second season of the comedy continues about an American football coach who finds himself coaching an English football team

, the second season of the comedy continues about an American football coach who finds himself coaching an English football team If it’s s.2 ends on October 15 the series with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista set in a dystopian world where humanity has lost their sight

s.2 ends on the series with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista set in a dystopian world where humanity has lost their sight Truth be told s.2, the crime drama with Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson (new for the season) ends on October 22nd with an investigative journalist at the center who creates podcasts to investigate criminal cases

s.2, the crime drama with Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson (new for the season) ends on October 22nd with an investigative journalist at the center who creates podcasts to investigate criminal cases Foundation s.1 continues the adaptation of the Isaac Asimov saga made by David S. Goyer

s.1 continues the adaptation of the Isaac Asimov saga made by David S. Goyer The Morning Show s.2, the behind-the-scenes TV series of a morning show continues with dynamics that go beyond the simple realization of the program; with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Valeria Golino, Julianna Margulies.

Apple Tv + September 3 TV series not to be missed in the catalog

The catalog of Apple Tv + is built on original tv series, movies, documentaries, cartoons, released worldwide only on the platform. So let’s try to see also for October three TV series to discover if you have just made Apple TV + and do not know where to start.

The Mosquito Coast s.1: created by Neil Cross, the series is inspired by the novel of the same name by Paul Theorux uncle of Justin Theroux starring in the series as an idealistic man who isolates himself and his family from the corruption and horror of the world and ends up in arrive in South America

s.1: created by Neil Cross, the series is inspired by the novel of the same name by Paul Theorux uncle of Justin Theroux starring in the series as an idealistic man who isolates himself and his family from the corruption and horror of the world and ends up in arrive in South America Amazing Stories (anthology): Steven Spielberg is among the executive producers of this anthology based on the one he made in 1985, in each episode there are science fiction stories with a human component

(anthology): Steven Spielberg is among the executive producers of this anthology based on the one he made in 1985, in each episode there are science fiction stories with a human component Calls: one of the most particular TV series in circulation, based only on audio, without images, with a series of telephone conversations with which to tell some events that change the lives of the protagonists.

Apple Tv + October how to see the platform

Apple Tv + is Apple’s paid streaming platform to be discovered. To access the contents it is necessary to subscribe at a cost of € 4.99 per month, whoever buys an Apple device has the possibility to activate the subscription for free for the first 3 months. Apple TV + can be viewed through apps on proprietary devices such as iPhone, iPad, iMac but also via browser, Fire Stick TV and compatible Smart TVs