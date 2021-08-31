Apple TV + TV series in streaming in September

Which TV series arrive in the catalog of Apple TV + in September? in the month in which they continue the second season of Ted Lasso and Mr. Corman, here are also two highly anticipated titles, making Apple’s Friday in September an unmissable event: The Morning Show 2 (after the first season of November 2019) e Foundation adapted by Isaac Asimov. But here are all the titles coming in September.

Apple TV + September the new TV series in streaming

Here are the news of September streaming on Apple TV +:

1 – 9/11 Inside the President’s Room a documentary on 9/11 retraced through the voices of former President Bush and his closest collaborators

s.1 (first 3 episodes then weekly): first adaptation of the Isaac Asimov saga by David S. Goyer; when the revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the fall of the empire, together with a band of followers, they decide to venture to the edge of the galaxy to create the Foundation with the aim of rebuilding civilization; at the center of the story are the stories of four characters who transcend space and time, overcoming deadly crises, changing loyalties and complicated relationships on which the destiny of humanity depends. 30 – The Problem with Jon Stewart (weekly episodes): a show in which the protagonist faces each episode different issues together with the people involved in the specific theme

Apple TV + the series continuing into September

Started in recent weeks, let’s see which TV series continue with new episodes in September every Friday on Apple Tv +:

s.2, the second season of the series with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista set in a dystopian world in which humanity has lost their sight Truth Be Told s.2 continues the crime drama with Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson (new for the season) with an investigative journalist at the center who creates podcasts to investigate criminal cases

Apple Tv + September 3 TV series not to be missed in the catalog

The strength of Apple TV + is to have only original content, exclusive to the platform. In addition to the TV series coming in September and those that continue, here are 3 titles to discover in the catalog if you have just subscribed:

Defending Jacob : Michelle Dockery and Chris Evans star in an 8-episode miniseries as two parents who find themselves defending their son accused of murder and doubting the boy they raised, Jacob is a killer or not?

: Michelle Dockery and Chris Evans star in an 8-episode miniseries as two parents who find themselves defending their son accused of murder and doubting the boy they raised, Jacob is a killer or not? Servant: two seasons (and a third coming soon) for a psychological horror thriller produced and in some episodes directed by M. Night Shyamalan; in the center a couple who after the death of their son take a doll that simulates the features of the baby but the arrival of a nanny complicates the situation and the mental health of the protagonists is put to the test.

two seasons (and a third coming soon) for a psychological horror thriller produced and in some episodes directed by M. Night Shyamalan; in the center a couple who after the death of their son take a doll that simulates the features of the baby but the arrival of a nanny complicates the situation and the mental health of the protagonists is put to the test. Dickinson: funny comedy reinterpretation of the life of Emily Dickinson

Apple Tv + September how to see the platform

Apple Tv + is Apple’s paid streaming platform, to access the contents it is necessary to subscribe at a cost of € 4.99 per month, those who buy an Apple device have the possibility to activate the subscription for free for the first 3 months. Apple TV + can be viewed through apps on proprietary devices such as iPhone, iPad, iMac but also via browser, Fire Stick TV and compatible Smart TVs