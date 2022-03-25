Apple TV+ Unveils Cast and First Look at Sharon Horgan’s ‘Bad Sisters’ Series

Advertising

Apple TV+ has revealed the title, cast and first look for “Bad Sisters,” its 10-episode series from BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated comedienne and creator Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”) that will premiere at the end of this year.

A delicious mix of black comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters chronicles the lives of the Garvey sisters, brought together by the untimely death of their parents and the ancient promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, the series will star Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragettes, Death in Salisbury), Eve Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind Their Eyes, The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters.

The cast also includes claes bang (Dracula, The Northman), brian gleeson (Frank of Ireland, Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), assaad bouab (Call My Agent!, On the hunt for love) and the young Saise Quinn (Monster).

Bad Sisters is produced by Merman Productions and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. The series will be Horgan’s first project to premiere following his preemptive deal between Apple TV+ and his production company Merman.

The series is written and produced by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (New Girl, United States of Tara) who adapted it from the Belgian series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (Tabula Rasa, Professor T). Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (Sound of Metal) are executive producers on Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer, ​​and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward are the directors.

Bad Sisters joins the expanding lineup of series making their global debut soon on Apple TV+, including Pachinkothe Korean-Japanese-English drama based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, premiering globally on Apple TV+ on March 25; Slow Horsesthe new espionage drama adapted from Mick Herron’s CWA Gold Dagger award-winning novels, opening April 1; The Luminousa new metaphysical thriller starring and produced by Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, and based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, opening April 29; now and thenthe new eight-episode thriller in Spanish and English, which will make its world debut on May 20, and more.

