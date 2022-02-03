Apple TV +, users watch then leave

With the release of Tom Hanks’ popular film Greyhound, Apple TV + subscribers increased significantly, but most did not renew their subscription when it expired. This is what emerges from the statistics compiled by the service called Antenna, which measures the movement of subscribers within the various existing services.

In numbers, it seems that when the aforementioned film was released on July 10, 2020, 60,000 subscribers were added to Apple TV +, but less than 50% maintained their subscription after 6 months and already after the first two months of the release of the 30% of the film had abandoned ship.

Apple isn’t the only one struggling to hold on to subscribers who sign up specifically for a new TV show or movie launch – a similar trend was spotted when Hamilton released Disney + and HBO Max debuted Wonder Woman. 1984. «All the streaming services record a loss of a slice of customers who subscribe for just one month, even if in percentage those who remain are more. Those who subscribe immediately after the release of a particular title still tend to leave much faster ».

According to the analysis, TV series and shows like “Ted Lasso” have the potential to keep subscribers glued to the service for a longer time because the content is released week after week, unlike movies you watch once. precisely because it’s all there and not a serialized content.

Consequently, streaming services wishing to build customer loyalty must have the capacity and resources to continuously produce popular content, a way to constantly engage and stimulate subscribers by convincing them to renew their monthly payment. According to analyst Michael Nathanson of Moffett Nathanson it is important that there are at least a couple of good movies every three months for the service to appear valuable enough, enticing users to remain subscribers.

With the fact that Apple does not say how many its subscribers it is not easy to make an estimate but from the analysts’ assumptions the numbers are far behind popular services such as Disney +, Hulu and Netflix. In particular, Disney + has been incredibly successful since its launch in November 2019 and has since put over 118 million subscribers on its side.

It should also be mentioned that Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix have a much larger catalog, especially as they include TV shows and movies from outside production companies and television networks. Apple TV + instead offers almost only original content and not enough time has passed yet to allow it to create a significant catalog from the point of view of the number of contents.