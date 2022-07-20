Apple TV+: Watch the incredible trailer for “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss

AppleTV+the platform that just He won the Oscar for his film “CODA”revealed the trailer for the series “Shining Girls“, starring Elizabeth Moss.

According to Apple TV +, this long-awaited Thriller series will arrive next april 29 with the first three episodes; later, it will premiere a chapter every week every Friday.

Apple TV+: What is “Shining Girls” about?

“Shining Girls” is based on the best-selling play by Lauren Beukes, which tells the story of “Kirby Mazrachi” (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after suffering a traumatic assault.

When “Kirby” learns that a recent murder mirrors his own caseteams up with experienced but troublesome reporter “Dan Velazquez” (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker.

When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and “Kirby’s” blurry reality allow their assailant to stay one step ahead.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

“Shining Girls” Is Adapted For TV and produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner.

AC

