Apple: Ukraine asks you to stop selling products to Russia and block the App Store

Mykhailo Federov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine wrote a letter to the CEO of ManzanaTim Cook, calling for him to stop product sales and block access to the App Store in Russia.

Federov wants Manzana stop providing services and products to users in Russia in the midst of a geopolitical conflict with Ukraine.

“I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression, to stop providing services and Apple products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store!”says part of the letter written by Federov.

Tim cook is worried about the situation

Apple has a dedicated website in Russia where it sells iPhones, Macs and other devices, as well as a Russian App Store.

On the other hand, the United States has already implemented sanctions that prevent companies from exporting select products to Russia, but Apple does not seem to be affected by this measure, since the tech giant has not stopped its sales in Russia.

Yesterday afternoon, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine indicating that he was “deeply concerned” and that the company “will support local humanitarian efforts.”

At the moment, the App Store is still operational in Russia, but sanctions on banks have interfered with the service ApplePayaccording to Business Insider, five major Russian banks can no longer use Apple Pay services or GooglePay.

