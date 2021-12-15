Apple, unstoppable race: title close to 3 trillion capitalization

Listen to the audio version of the article

An unstoppable race, that of Apple, which is preparing to become the first company with a market capitalization greater than 3 trillion. It had already happened about three years ago, when the Cupertino giant was the first to knock down the wall of one trillion market caps. Then in 2020, with an 80% growth in the stock, it had reached two trillion billion. And judging by the latest numbers, the searing force with which Apple’s stock continues to rise doesn’t stop.

With stocks hovering between $ 175 and $ 180, the $ 3 trillion wall is now one step away. And the excitement has grown a lot in the past few hours, as JP Morgan raised the target price for Apple shares to $ 210. A figure that would allow the iPhone manufacturer to break through the three trillion wall without too many worries. JPMorgan analysts wrote that they believe Apple’s stock has been undervalued and that the next iPhone (the 14th) will have the potential to convert more than 1 billion Android users.

Why Apple’s shares have withstood the pandemic shocks

In short, the title flies on the wings of enthusiasm. Enthusiasm for a number of new products on the way, which coupled with steady cash flow, helped Apple withstand the shocks of the pandemic. When the stock market collapsed on November 30 over fears of the new Omicron variant, major tech stocks, including Google, Amazon and Meta, all closed in negative, but Apple’s shares rose 3.1. %. The numbers say Apple’s cash flow is expected to be at least $ 100 billion a year over the next decade, which is likely to pay off shareholders. And the data provided by Bloomberg makes noise: since 1990, Apple shares have returned 22,000%, or about 28% a year.

Declining interest in other types of investments could also contribute to Apple’s popularity. Buying bonds has declined over the past year as interest rates have remained low. While Apple tends to outperform these investments. In November, for example, Apple stock posted returns of 5.6%, while BlackRock’s US government bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) posted returns of just 1.17%.

Between new projects and the Metaverse

While Apple hasn’t reached its $ 3 trillion market cap yet, it really feels like a matter of days. Or maybe hours. Meanwhile, the price of its shares remains 200% higher than before the pandemic. The Cupertino-based company plans to launch new augmented reality headsets in 2022 and is also developing a virtual reality headset. These are two devices clearly aimed at the Metaverse, a new technological horizon made famous more than anything else by Mark Zuckerberg, and that Apple will be able to populate with its great impact – when new products are to be launched – on the most skeptical users. According to rumors, Apple is also working on a self-driving electric vehicle that could be on the market as early as 2025. Such products could help raise Apple’s share price by another $ 20, Daniel Ives, chief executive officer, told Bloomberg. research for financial services firm Wedbush Securities. And the electric car – coupled with growth in categories of services like apps and TV that still remain well below 65% of the company’s revenue generated from iPhone sales – are among the new revenue lines that investors are looking for. expect from Apple.