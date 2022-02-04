Apple unveils photos and release date for the series with Gary Oldman!

Apple has released the first images of Slow Horsesthe spy series starring the Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman out worldwide on April 1 on the Apple TV + on-demand streaming service.

Composed of six episodi, the series – Gary Oldman’s big comeback after David Fincher’s Mank e The Woman in the Window – is an adaptation of Mick Herron’s first novel Slow Horseswinner of the CWA Gold Dagger Award, and will debut with the first two episodes followed by new weekly episodes every Friday.

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents serving in an MI5 landfill department – Slough House. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lambthe bright but irascible leader of spies who end up at Slough House due to mistakes that ended their respective careers: alongside him, an award-winning cast of all-stars that includes the Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (The darkest hour), the Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (The two popes, game of Thrones), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal, Ready Player One).

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films e adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Graham Yost is executive producer along with Will Smith himself, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and James Hawes, who is also directing all six episodes.

For more information, discover the TV series coming out on Apple TV Plus in February 2022.