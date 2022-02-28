Apple urgently updates iOS and macOS due to global security flaws

Security flaws in the iOS operating system are already being exploited by hackers (Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa)

Apple released a major update at the last minute which fixes security flaws on your devices iPhone, iPad and Mac. The Cupertino, California-based company said the updates fix vulnerabilities that were already being exploited by cybercriminals by visiting manipulated websites.

According to Apple, the devices that are affected are:

– The iPhone from model 6s

– All iPad Pros

– The iPad Air from the second generation

– The iPad from the fifth generation

– The ipad mini from the fourth generation

– The devices ipod touch from the seventh generation.

All these will receive an update to iOS 15.3.1 or iPadOS 15.3.1. Mac computers must be updated to macOS 12.2.1.

Apple made a security update (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo)

Those users to whom haven’t been offered the iOS update yetshould proceed as follows: connect the iPhone or iPad to the charger, activate the WLAN, go to “Settings/General/Software update” and then click on “Download and install”. In the Macyou can start the update from the Apple menu under “System Settings/Software Update” by clicking “Update Now”.

Apple has also announced its intention to make important settings to prevent misuse of AirTags. Along with Apple devices, these little tags are part of the “Find” network. Items equipped with them, from bags to key chains, can be searched and found over the network.

However, AirTags can also be used for malicious purposes if they are placed on an object without the knowledge of its wearer. To protect against potential stalking, iPhone users now receive an on-screen warning if they’re permanently wearing someone else’s AirTag. In addition, these emit an alarm sound after 24 hours at the latest if they are constantly near someone who is not carrying an iPhone.

iPhone updating the software (Photo: Very Interesting)

In the future, the air tag setup it will also display the notice that tracking people without their consent is a crime in many regions of the world.

Usually, Apple will optimize notifications and warningssince, according to the brand, there have been reports of users receiving warnings due to the presence of AirPod headphones in the vicinity, but not when it came to AirTags.

In addition, Apple says that it is studying the possibility of refining the location of AirTags, improving the logic of iPhone alerts due to these tags, linking iPhone warnings to playing an alert sound on the AirTag to locate it with greater precision, as well as change the sound of the alert and increase its volume.

Apple Store visited by several customers (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

The device can automatically update itself overnight while charging so you don’t have to worry about updating it yourself. You only have to set the setting once by following these steps:

– Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

– Touch Automatic updates, and then turn on Download iOS updates.

– Activate Install iOS updates. Your device will update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS automatically. Some updates may need to be installed manually.

(With information from agencies)

KEEP READING

Ukraine asks for the blocking of the App Store in Russia as part of the sanctions

Top 9 Apps to Wear on Apple Watch

Apple Glass: the testing phase would have concluded and a date for the launch of the glasses is expected this year

MIT cuts ties with Russian tech counterpart as part of Ukraine invasion pushback