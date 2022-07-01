Apple: users will be able to pay and refuel without getting out of the vehicle with CarPlay

CarPlay. (photo: Apple/dpa)

iOS 16 also brings new features CarPlay along with new features and enhancements to iPhone. And not just the next version of the operating system of the car will dominate all screens (if the manufacturer allows it), but there will also be small improvements in the version included in iOS 16.

In this sense, one of the new options that CarPlay will include in iOS 16 is the support for new categories ApplicationsYoIncluding those that support ‘Fuel and Drive’. That means that if developers include these new APIs in their applications, users will be able to replenish and pay for gasoline without getting off the car.

It’s unclear how they’ll implement this feature, especially since it’s been quite some time since most gas stations in areas like Latin America require a person to get out of the car to refuel, so it is also not representative for any significant change.

With CarPlay, people will fill up on gas without getting out of the car

The feature is more aimed at the North American market, as chains like Sinclair seem to be considering using the technology. According to a Reuters statement, the company is particularly committed to “consumers being able to navigate to a Sinclair station and buy fuel from your vehicle’s navigation screen” without getting out of your car.

According to the developer notes of Manzana documenting the system, driving task applications will help enable all kinds of features a driver needs while driving and that are not completely related to navigation.

these functions do not include typical navigation features such as finding nearby stores, since customers must use maps for this.

CarPlay. (photo: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa)

An example of a possible driving task application is a tool that helps record mileage for business travel expenses, like the option mentioned above to refuel from CarPlay or to keep track of car metrics.

This means that new refueling applications must provide a “significant functionality” related to driving and cannot simply list nearby gas stations.

New driving task and CarPlay app templates for refueling join previously supported activities; such as audio, messaging, charging electric vehiclesparking and fast food orders.

The step by step to install the iOS 16 beta on an iPhone

1. Access the website of Beta profiles from the link.

2. On this page, scroll all the way down until you see a blue button where do you read Install Profile.

3. Touch the red button Install Anyways!

4. A window will appear indicating that a profile is about to be downloaded. Accept by tapping on Allow.

Install iOS 16 beta. (Photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

5. Now, go to the Settings of the iPhone to install iOS 16.

6. In Settings you will see a new option that indicates Profile downloaded. Touch on it.

7. On the new screen, tap on the button Install in the upper right corner. Afterwards, enter the unlock code to accept.

Install iOS 16 beta. (Photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

8. Now the iPhone is going to reboot. There is nothing to worry about, it is normal.

9. Once powered on, go to Settings again. Here, go to General.

10 enter Software update. You will see the new version waiting. Follow the usual process to download it and, once finished, let it install.

11. When it’s done, the iPhone will reboot several times, and you’re ready to enjoy all the goodness of iOS 16.

KEEP READING

Google announces the Wallet service for Mexico and many more digital economy options

Spotify has a karaoke mode that rates the user’s voice

This is how you can activate the Dark Mode in Microsoft Office