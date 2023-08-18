Apple Vision Pro will also have a version with 1TB of storage space

Apple Vision Pro could have 1 TB of storage space for applications, media and projects. This, at least, is what an authoritative French site reported, which obtained information from a developer who would have had the opportunity to test Apple’s new viewer.

1TB OF STORAGE SPACE

Obviously, this amount of memory is what the units that the Cupertino company has made available to some developers who are beginning to create apps for the official launch of Vision Pro scheduled for early next year, exclusively in the US, have. .

In fact, it cannot be ruled out that the final version of Vision Pro, the commercial one, does not have the same hardware specifications as these units dedicated to development. As for the iPhone, iPad and MacBook, in fact, Apple may sell versions with various memory sizes. even larger than 1TB given the possibilities and capabilities of this device.

ALSO POSSIBLE OTHER MEMORY CUTS

Apple’s M2 processor that is also used in the Vision Pro, currently offered on MacBook Air with up to 2TB of storage space. While a single configuration of the Vision Pro is probably the easiest way to sell it, at least initially, it’s hard to imagine that Apple hasn’t decided to offer paid upgrade options.

Apple has so far confirmed that the headphones will be sold with prices from $3,500 and will have a “Magic Battery” capable of ensuring up to 2 hours of operation. In addition to the M2 chip, Vision Pro also integrates a completely new chip, called R1, which interprets all signals from the array of 12 cameras, 6 microphones and 5 sensors.