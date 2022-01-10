Apple vs Android with green and blue bubbles: the accusations against iMessage

It comes back to talk about iMessage – Messages in Italian -, Apple’s instant messaging platform very popular among iPhone owners but which over the years has also generated discussions and has often been taken as an example to highlight the closure of the ecosystem of Cupertino. Several times in the past there has been talk of a ‘opening towards Android with the release of a version that could also embrace the Google operating system, but nothing has ever been done about it, nor will it probably be done in the future. Because that’s okay with Apple, in a nutshell.

EXCLUSIVITY AND COLORS

Although over time there have been communication improvements between iMessage and the rest of the world – see the relationship with Google Messages, for example – there is no doubt that Apple’s messaging platform represents a “exclusive” service: was born on iOS, and only works on iOS. Who has an iPhone knows it well: chatting with another Apple user is immediate, the messages go through the web and are represented by a blue bubble. And the poor friend Android? Simple: he can safely message on the platform, but his messages they are traditional SMS and are marked with a green bubble. Blue vs green: there are those who even spoke of bullying – boiling? … – because the different colors of the messages tend to “discriminate” those who do not have an iPhone. The case re-emerged after the publication of an in-depth study by the Wall Street Journal, which has taken up the documents of the Epic Games affair from which details emerge on the behavior adopted by Apple towards iMessage over time. It was even thought of opening it to Android when Google was dealing with the acquisition of WhatsApp, but then nothing came of it and we know how it ended: Facebook entered the scene, and the management of Cupertino thought it was better to keep its messaging app as a differentiation tool. Exclusive, in fact.





Element that Apple holds, historically (remember BlackBerry messages?). The only opening was recently with FaceTime, which now – albeit in a different way via a link – also “accepts” Android users. Too strong the call to video calls in times of pandemic, Apple has had to adapt to the market. For the rest, it seems not to give up: the WSJ even talks about “press to join the blue text group“: if you don’t have iPhone, you can’t chat on iMessage with blue bubbles, and if you can’t you’re different. Six green.

DIFFERENCES AND CONVENIENCES

But if on the one hand the decision to keep Messages only on iOS is the result of a purely economic analysis – “moving iMessage to Android would harm us more than help us“, Phil Schiller said in the past – on the other hand, a sort of separation has been created between blue users and green users. It is not just the color that differentiates them: on the same platform, in fact, the former have access to all features – for example, the recipient sees when the sender is typing – while the latter can only partially exploit the chat. “Pressure”, it was said earlier. Apparently it is a more serious problem than one might think – absurd, I mean, but to be taken into consideration given the proportions it begins to have especially among adolescents. Many students interviewed in the United States revealed that they fear being cut off from their circle of friends if their messages continue to be displayed inside the fateful green bubbles. Apple continues to send allegations back to sender: “Our messages [blu] they protect privacy and are encrypted“, they say from Cupertino. But there are those who do not think so, including Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Google, who wrote on Twitter that”blocking Apple’s iMessage is a documented strategy“. It even speaks of”bullying to sell products“, remembering that today”there are standards to solve this problem“.

Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is disingenuous for a company that has humanity and equity as a core part of its marketing. The standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn – Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

IMessage is an important battle, because its use is much more widespread than one might think. Some tricks have helped Apple to expand it among young people: an example above all is Game Pigeon, a third-party game available on the App Store that can be played directly on the messaging platform and that has attracted hundreds of thousands of young people by making them talk while they play. “I don’t know if it’s Apple propaganda or just like an ongoing tribal in-group vs out-group thing, but people don’t seem to like green text bubbles very much and they seem to have this gut negative reaction.“, a 20-year-old American student explains to the WSJ. She is echoed by many other peers, who report teasing and … an end to love affairs.