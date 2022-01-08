Apple Watch 7 at the lowest price ever: discount and offer

For many – the vast majority of people, probably – it is “the smartwatch”, the model they would like to have on their wrist at all costs.today’s offer on the Apple Watch Series 7 is, for many, indispensable: thanks to the discount of 40 euros the price drops below 400 euros, thus making it one of the Amazon’s top offers.









The discounted version is the one with a 41 mm case: available in five different colors (Green, Blue, Galaxy, PRODUCT (RED) and Midnight Black), it can be combined with one of the many straps that the Cupertino house has created for the new one. version of the Watch, thus making it even more personal and exclusive.

Apple Watch 7: features and functionality

Launched on the market in September 2021, theApple Watch Series 7 has several new features compared to previous versions. The most obvious, of course, is the screen: even if the design is very similar to that of past years (rounded corners), the display has more generous dimensions, thus ensuring better visibility in all situations. This is thanks to the thinner edges and the lateral curvature which, with the same “gross” dimensions being identical, allow for a larger display (41 mm and 45 mm dial). To protect it, we find a crystal that is 50% thicker than the mounted by Series 6: the new version of the Apple Watch is thus more resistant to shocks and falls, with a IP6X certification which allows you to use it without problems even in water.

The Watch 7 is available in five new colors (Green, Blue, Galaxy, PRODUCT (RED) and Nero Mezzanotte) that go alongside the “usual” ones (black and gray to be understood). New straps are then added (both for tone and material), which will allow you to customize the smartwatch and adapt it to your style or match it with the clothes you are wearing.

The new dual-core S7 SoC, flanked by the Wireless W3 chip and the U1 chip, designed to improve the user experience in combination with other devices of the bitten apple. Then there is no lack of chips and sensors necessary for the sport and health functions: the heart rate sensor allows you to make accurate and reliable electrocardiograms, while accelerometer, gyroscope and other motion sensors allow you to automatically monitor dozens of training modes (including swimming).

To power the whole we find an improved battery, capable of ensuring an autonomy of 18 hours and recharge 33% faster than in the past.

Apple Watch 7 on offer at an all-time low: discount and price

As already mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 7 with a 41mm case is one of Amazon’s top offers today, with a price that has never been so low. This is thanks to a 40 euro discount on the price list which plunges the price below 400 euro. L0 smartwatch of the bitten apple may indeed be purchased for “only” 399 euros, lowest price ever achieved. Furthermore, when completing the order it is possible to choose the Amazon installment payment method, which allows you to purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 in five interest-free installments (monthly installments of € 79.80). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

