Apple Watch 7 back to an all-time low: today’s super offer

A few hours separate us from Christmas and Amazon seems in the mood to give great gifts. In fact, for some hours now, Fr.rezzo of the Apple Watch 7 dropped further, touching the new all-time low on the e-commerce platform. The version with GPS and 45mm dial (the largest one) is super offer on Amazon at a price of 429 €. However, you must be quick to take advantage of the promotion: it could end at any moment. The. Is also available for purchase payment in installments at zero interest.









The Apple Watch 7 does not need many introductions: it is the most advanced model among the smartwatches of the Cupertino company. Compared to the models of past years, a real leap forward has been made: larger and even more defined screen, new processor that processes more data in less seconds and new features designed exclusively for health monitoring and physical activity. If you want to get yourself a late Christmas present (for delivery you have to wait for next week), l‘Apple Watch 7 it’s the one for you, but you have to be fast.

Apple Watch 7 GPS from 45mm: characteristics and technical data

With the latest version of the smartwatch, Apple has decided to profoundly change with the past. Although the design has remained very similar, the Cupertino company has completely rethought theApple Watch to make the bezels even smaller and insert a larger screen. The two versions available now have a dial of 41 and 45mm, the largest ever from an Apple Watch.

The display is not the only novelty. The Apple Watch 7 it is more powerful than in the past and allows you to do many more things at the same time. All major health monitoring functions have been confirmed, starting with the ECG which can be done at any time. With ECG app, Apple Watch 7 is able to generate a single lead electrocardiogram (the function is not active in all countries of the world). The heart rate sensor allows you to check your heart rate at any time of the day, as well as the sensor for oxygen saturation in the blood. Also present is the application to check the quality of sleep, with useful tips to improve rest.

As with all smartwatches, ad hoc features designed specifically for sport and physical activity cannot be missing. The supported workouts are so many, starting from the classic running, cycling, swimming (it is waterproof up to 50 meters), up to new entry Tai Chi and Pilates. Furthermore, the Apple Watch 7 supports the new Apple Fitness + subscription service. Also new for the battery which now recharges much faster.

Apple Watch 7 45mm GPS on offer: discount and price

L’Apple Watch 7 is one of the best offers which you can find today on Amazon. The smartwatch is available on the e-commerce site at € 429.99, with one 9% discount on the list price. It may seem like a paltry discount, but it’s still an Apple product and it’s already hard to find discounts. Also, Apple Watches depreciate very slowly over time. The payment in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 85.80 per month. There is time until January 31, 2022 for the return, so you can try it at your leisure.