Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13, micro SD, Roomba -47%, Ryzen laptops and more on Amazon today!

There are two Apple Watch 7 on offer and immediate availability, with a price below

400 Euros! Pay attention to this too iPhone 13 256GB, available immediately and under 1000 Euros!

3 accessories at a great price: a 10000mAh battery bank, a 256GB Samsung micro SD for less than 30 Euros, 3 anti-crease USB Type C cables for 10 Euros!

Almost half the price for this Roomba! Great price for Samsung galaxy 20FE.

Two external hard drives: the first a Seagate 8TB compatible 100% Xbox, the second the

4TB cheaper than ever!

The best for value for money: realme GT Master Edition!

-15% HP – PC 15s-eq2004sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 15.6 FHD IPS Screen, Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, USB-C, USB, HDMI, Silver 599.99 Buy now

LITTLE F3, in this version 8GB + 256GB, remains one of the smartphones with the best quality / price ratio! This laptop too

HP with Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD a great opportunity!

-19% Predator XB253QGWbmiiprzx 24.5 “PC Gaming Monitor, Full HD IPS Display, 240 Hz, 1 ms, 16: 9, G-SYNC Compatible, HDMI2.0, DP 1.2a, USB3.0, Height Adjustment, Speaker, HDMI Cables, DP , USB3.0 Included 339.00 Buy now

A high speed 512GB stick and super gaming monitor among the offers of the day a excellent prices!

There are also these offers Oral-B.

Super prices for these two cards 256GB and 512GB microSD, both of super reliable brands with excellent performance. The price for this is very low

Kingston M.2 SSD: a SATA (so speeds up to 550MB / s maximum), ideal for Low cost PC or mini PC.

Really excellent these backpacks for PC (and not only) of prestigious brands. We are around

50 euros with discounts Amazon!

-14% HP – PC 255 G8 Notebook, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, Windows 10 Pro, 15.6 FHD Screen, Micro SD Reader, Webcam, HDMI, USB-C, Gray 454.90 Buy now

Two laptops with a very low price: they are both branded, with screens

Full HD, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD! HP adopts Ryzen 3, ASUS a Core i3.

There are other 3 excellent smartphones on offer today:

LITTLE F3 in version 8 + 256GB, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520mAh battery, Xiaomi 11T 5G 8 + 256GB, camera from 108MP, 5000mAh And OPPO Find X3 Lite 8 + 128GB, 5G, Qualcomm 765G, 4 with main from 64MP, 4400mAh!

Super offer: realme GT Neo 2 in version 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory at a crazy price! It also boasts Snapdragon 870 5G, AMOLED E4 120 Hz display, SuperDart charging from

65W, triple camera with main module from 64MP, Dual Sim, NFC.

Very low prices for these two PCIe SSD: the first a Gen3 of 1TB of the value type, the second a monster

500GB Gen4!

Super prices Geox! Even for women!

What discounts on Clarks!

With Amazon coupons you are never wrong!

Great price for the new one Honor 50 with the latest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G processor and screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate5. Now you save almost 100 Euros! Also OnePlus Nord CE, now at absurd prices! And the price of is also interesting OnePlus Nord 2 5G.