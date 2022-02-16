Apple Watch, how it can save your life: “I didn’t have it …”

Thanks to the Apple Watch, a girl discovered she had an important pathology. And many have done prevention thanks to this device.

The Apple Watch is one of the flagship devices supplied by the homonymous company based in Cupertino. For decades, the House of the Bitten Apple has been offering avant-garde and futuristic products, such as to become real cult among technology enthusiasts.

And the Apple Watch is no exception. Officially presented in 2014, this particular multifunction wrist device was then introduced on the market in 2015 between the months of April and June.

On a par of the famous iPhone and iPod, Apple has taken steps to create a new series every year. to 2022 we find ourselves with the Apple Watch 7 series, and obviously from iteration to iteration improvements have been added both in design and in use and in the services available.

Apple Watch, a big boost to prevention for the heart

One of the most popular possibilities present on all Apple Watch models is that which allows you to consult the frequency of your heart rate. One thing that, apparently, has helped to bring awareness in many of its users to realize that they have problems in the heart.

And all this has favored prevention. Many who have an Apple multitasking watch have undergone medical and cardiological examinations after which problems have emerged. Regarding this, there are also some stories and reports shared on social networks.

“Active notifications are essential”

The Apple device is able to give a big hand in this, giving an idea of ​​how regular or not the heartbeat is and what the cardio fitness frequencies are.

You may also be interested in: Perennial fatigue, the causes that could be connected to it

For example, there is a student of Nursing Sciences who has revealed that she has learned that she has a particular thyroid condition.

You may also be interested in: Are frozen fruits and vegetables as nutritious as fresh ones?

And she noticed all this several months in advance compared to the medical examination which then confirmed everything.

You may also be interested in: Eating Nutella Too Often: What Happens to Cholesterol and Blood Sugar

The condition in question is called “Thyroid hemiagenesis” and it requires a specific clinical path to be able to lead to healing. But active notifications were fundamental, which allowed this young woman to understand how there was something wrong.