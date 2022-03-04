Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022? 5 reasons not to buy it

The Apple Watch Series 3 is not one of the most recommended models in 2022 and I’ll show you why.

Apple still selling the Apple Watch Series 3 officially, a device launched in 2017 and that has been selling continuously since then. That’s almost 5 years old for a device that has improved a lot since then. So, is it still advisable to buy the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022? not for us and we tell you the reasons.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is not a highly recommended option in 2022

Yes it was already a difficult device to recommend in 2021, a year later the reasons are even greater. It is better to invest the tender in a new model than to buy the Apple Watch Series 3.

Your design is outdated

The Apple Watch Series 3 design is the same as the original iPhone, a design that Apple has already changed twice by increasing the screen size and reducing the frames. The screen surface in the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is 50% larger than in Series 3. Also, it is currently only available in two colors: Space Gray and Silver.

You won’t get many more updates

We are talking about a device with almost 5 years on the market, and that is many years for a processor. Apple has updated it to every version of watchOS it has released since then, but watchOS 9 is more than likely the latest version you receive the Apple Watch Series 3.

Does not have the latest sensors or technologies

The Apple Watch has been evolving and incorporating new technologies and sensors that the Apple Watch Series 3 does not have. This model does not incorporate functions such as EKG, fall detection, compass or the ability to measure blood oxygen. So if you like to monitor your health, don’t buy a Series 3 in 2022.

It’s not too cheaply priced

Despite the shortcomings of the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022, the device is not too cheaply priced. Apple has been selling it for years for 219 euros, and the years aspen and the price does not go down. Spending a little more you can get a much better Apple Watch.

There are better alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022

Definitely there are better alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 3 that you can get for a similar price and that they offer us much more. These are the best.

Apple Watch SE

The most logical option for those who want an affordable Apple Watch. Twice as fast processor, 30% bigger screen, fall detector, compass, the Apple Watch SE offers many more features than the Apple Watch Series 3 and can often be found on sale at similar prices. Its official price is 299 euros, and at that price it is much more worth it.

Know more: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch from a previous generation

Any more modern model is a much more interesting alternative. A Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6 It may be more interesting than the Series 3. It is true that some models are not easy to get in 2022, but if you find them, they are options that you should consider.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 4

If you want to buy an Apple Watch in 2022, better not choose the Series 3. For very little more money you can have more powerful models with better functionsAt least that’s our advice.

Related topics: Shopping

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!