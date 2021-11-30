Apple Watch Series 6, the price plummeted

Black Friday is over, Cyber ​​Monday as well, but some interesting offer on electronic devices it is still found. Some devices, however, are hard to go on sale and this is especially true for Apple products, on which it is always difficult to obtain triple-digit price reductions. Even if the product is Apple Watch Series 6, which already has the Series 7 successor.









Not strange, on the other hand: Apple Watch 7 is certainly better than the predecessor Apple Watch 6, but not by much and the demand for the old model is still high, so prices don’t come down easily. Those who buy Apple Watch 6 (on Amazon, because it is no longer available on the Apple website), today spends less and takes home one of the best smartwatches on the market, which has little to envy to its successor. The difference, in fact, is above all in the size of the visible part of the screen: in 7 it is about 20% higher. For the rest, the two devices are almost indistinguishable from each other. Welcome, then, thecurrent offer on a specific high-end model of Apple Watch 6: almost 150 euros less.

Apple Watch Series 6: the discount model

The model of Apple Watch Series 6 currently discounted on Amazon is one of the most prestigious: gold-colored steel case, 44 mm, strap in Milanese shirt, version GPS + Cellular.

With this smart watch from Apple we can make phone calls, send messages and use Apple Maps too without touching the phone. Then there are the classic functions of the sixth generation Apple Watch, such as the heart rate sensor (which also does the electrocardiogram), the measurement of oxygen in the blood (Sp02), sports and sleep tracking.

In addition, Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most customizable smartwatches on the market, thanks to a huge amount of dials available among which the user can certainly find the one he deems most comfortable, to show the information he deems most important. Quadrants that, it should be remembered, can also be shared with friends.

Apple Watch Series 6: the Amazon offer

The basic model of Apple Watch Series 6 can be bought (now only on Amazon and other online shops) with a starting price of around 560 euros. But this is by no means a basic model, since it has a steel case and strap, plus an extremely elegant strap.

The price of this Apple smartwatch, consequently, would be 839 euros, definitely a lot, but today it is possible to pay for it 691 euros (-148 euros, -18%). Who is looking for a High-end Apple Watch, very elegant, it would do well to consider this offer also because, as we have seen, it is more unique than rare.

Apple Watch Series 6 – 44 mm model with steel case and Milanese mesh strap