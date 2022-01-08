Tech

Apple Watch Series 7 available in super discount on Amazon, at an all-time low

After reporting the Amazon discount on the DVB-T2 decoder, let’s go back to discuss the promotions that the Seattle giant has in store for users today, with a very interesting offer on the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup.

Apple Watch Series 7 discounts on Amazon

  • Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41 mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular: 399 Euro (439 Euro)
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41 mm aluminum case (PRODUCT) RED with Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED – Regular: 399 Euro (439 Euro)
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41 mm galaxy-colored aluminum case with galaxy-colored Sport strap – Regular: 399 Euro (439 Euro)
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41 mm midnight-colored aluminum case with midnight-colored Sport Band – Regular: 399 Euro (439 Euro)

Some variants are listed as “currently unavailable”. However, Amazon points out that it is still possible to place the order right now and as soon as it becomes available it will be shipped at the current cost.

It is also possible to choose payment in installments in five months of 79.80 Euros per month for five months. As has happened in other circumstances, we have no indication of the expiry date of the offers and as always we recommend placing the order quickly in case of interest.

