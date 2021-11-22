Apple Watch Series 8, no design change in sight?

Those hoping for a major design change with the Apple Watch Series 8 may be disappointed. A new report says only minor design changes are planned, which could be nearly identical to the current Series 7.

This year Apple has blown everyone away with the announcement of the Series 7, with an updated design but not as much as the rumors had led us to believe. Many have talked about the change of course of the last hour, but no confirmation to this effect has ever been released by Apple.

For this reason, many had placed all hopes for the future Apple Watch Series 8, which many expected with a renewed design with flat side bezels similar to those of the iPhone and iPad. Unfortunately, second @LeaksApplePro and iDropNews, also the 2022 edition of Apple’s smartwatch won’t see major changes in design. Generally speaking, the new Apple Watch Series 8 will be identical to the Series 7, but with there may be a second cutout for the speaker.

Despite this, it should be noted that iDropNews doesn’t have a particularly excellent track record with Apple rumors, so it would be a good idea to take these claims with a grain of salt for now. That said, this is not such a remote possibility.

What do you expect for the future Apple Watch?

