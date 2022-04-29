Apple will have to pay a man $1,000 for not including a charger in the iPhone box

Share

A Brazilian judge condemns Apple to pay a user $1,000 for abusive “chain selling” practices, by not including basic accessories such as the charger in the iPhone box.

The decision was very controversial a few months ago, when Apple confirmed that its iPhones were going to stop including the charger, although after laughing at the apple giant and doing a little trolling in social networks a lot of manufacturers joined the Cupertino bandwagon to eliminate these basic accessories of their sales packages and thus save a few euros.

In any case, there certain markets where laws prevent Apple, Samsung and other mobile manufacturers from disposing of accessories that are strictly necessary for the operation of the purchased device, so both the iPhone and the other terminals continue to include the chargereven if it is out of the sales package, in some countries.

Now Brazil joins these critical markets with the “ecological” measure of Apple and the rest of the manufacturers, because as the colleagues from Android Authority told us, it seems that a judge, in the South American country, has just ruled in favor of a user who must be compensated by Apple with more than 1,000 dollars due to the lack of a charger in his brand new iPhone.

Furthermore, this verdict comes just after an intense investigation of Apple by the Brazilian Governmentso it could set a legal precedent to again force the different companies to include the most basic accessories, those that are essential for the operation of a devicewhen we buy any electronic device.

A Brazilian judge is against the practices of “tied sales”, condemning Apple to compensate with more than 1,000 dollars a user who denounced the lack of a charger, essential for its use, in the sales package of his new iPhone.

The background of this whole story begins with the Brazilian authorities fine Apple for the change in policy with the shippers, after which the Cupertino giant had had to pay a penalty of 2,000 million dollars.

Now, in addition, a particular user has managed to get a judge to rule in his favor by decreeing a compensation payment of 5,000 Brazilian reaisabout 1,080 dollars or 1,005 euros, for abusive practices of “tied sales” by forcing the user to buy a charger that is essential for the use of the phone:

According to article 39 of the Consumer Code (CDC), “tied selling” is an abusive practice and strictly prohibited in Brazil, so it is not allowed in any case to sell the smartphone and the charger separately. For this reason, Apple must be sentenced for selling an iPhone model and its charger separately to a consumer in the city of Goiânia. According to the result issued by Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro, of the 6th Civil Court of Goiânia, Apple must compensate the consumer with R$ 5,000 for carrying out a “tied sale” of its devices.

You will have already realized that with this concept of “tied sales” what is prevented is forcing a consumer to buy two products for one of them to workalways having to include in the Brazilian market, within the sales package of a device, all external accessories that are essential for its correct operation.

It is hard to think that this could set a legal precedent outside of Brazil, and it is true that the ecological measure is understandable and that motivation so used by Apple that “we all have headphones and chargers at home” It seems quite logical at first.

In any case, all analysts agree that Apple has saved several billion euros with the strategy of not including the charger, also earning another few million in sales of official chargers, so probably the most logical thing is that all manufacturers can stop including the charger in the boxes of their devices, but that the user has a way to request it for free in case you don’t have one or the one you have at home breaks.

What do you think of all this? It should be remembered that, in Brazil at least, Samsung itself has always included the charger to avoid these problems with the law…

