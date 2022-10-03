Apple will introduce the iPhone 14 on September 7

The presentation of the next version of the iPhone is getting closer and is that following a string of speculations about it, Manzana finally confirmed that he will hold a news event this September 7th.

This Apple presentation has as its main slogan the phrase “far out” and will take place in person at the Steve Jobes Theater on the company’s California campus.

But obviously Apple will also broadcast this event online and on September 7 they will be able to follow the presentation of the company’s new smartphones from a distance.

Although there is still nothing official about the iPhone 14, based on the slogan and the rumors, we can speculate that the great novelty of the phone would be in its camera section and possibly in the zoom (“far out” can be translated as far). All while in some models of this new line, Apple would eliminate the notch and improve the capacity of the batteries and RAM.

On the other hand, although the main attraction of this event would be the announcement of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, eventually Apple could also present its Apple Watch Series 8 (hand in hand with its Pro version) and set dates for the debut of its next software updates.

The new Apple event will take place on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM Pacific time (1:00 PM Chile time).