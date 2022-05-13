Apple will launch a cheap Apple TV this year

Share

A new prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that Apple would be launching a cheap model of the Apple TV in the second half of 2022.

In a new wave of predictions, Ming.Chi Kuo assures that there will be a new cheap Apple TV model for the second half of the year. The objective of this new product is to have an improvement in the cost structure of the Apple TV. Recall that Apple markets two versions of Apple TV, 4K and HD.

A cheap Apple TV to compete with other brands

The cheapest Apple TV you can buy today is 159 euros in the Apple Store Online with a capacity of 32 GB. If your home TV is 4K, This 32 GB model costs 199 euros and 64 GB only for 219 euros. Over timesince the output of the fourth generation Apple TV (HD), the design has not changed at all. There have only been improvements in performance, the chip inside and the new Siri Remote.

The new change will come with a cheaper model. Kuo foresees that the strategy of those from Cupertino will be of great help to close the gap between competitors. Google, Amazon and Roku are among the strongest competitors in this regard, Chromecast, Fire Stick and Roku SE or Express are devices that have established a place in the trust of users.

What price could be competitive to please users?

Ming-Chi Kuo’s post on Twitter does not reveal more information, so only We can only wait for leaks or more rumors about the final design and specifications. An interesting topic to speculate lies directly in the price. The Fire Stick has an average market price of $39.99.

On the other hand, the Roku Express varies in price depending on the year of manufacture. Offers can be found from $24 to $38. Finally, the Chromecast 4K with remote is priced at $49.99. Previous versions come down to 10 dollars in terms of their final price. Could Apple compete with these prices? To give us an idea in terms of comparisons between existing models, here you can see the differences between the only two existing models.

