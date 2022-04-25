Games

Apple will remove games that are not updated: indies express their disgust | AppStore | mobile games | Video game

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 2 minutes read

If you are aware of the millionaire mobile video game market, you will surely know that the App Store of Manzana is one of the most important platforms to publish games, especially for indie creators (those without contracts from major distributors). Well, in Cupertino, they have just made a questionable decision regarding titles and apps that are not updated in a certain time.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

These 10 games on sale for Switch cost less than 5 euros

1 hour ago

Horizontal or vertical: what is the most recommended way to place your PS5?

6 hours ago

All AAA games announced and rumored for Nintendo Switch today

7 hours ago

What are FPS? What you need to know about the most important number in video games and what you should watch out for

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button