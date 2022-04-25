Apple will remove games that are not updated: indies express their disgust | AppStore | mobile games | Video game

If you are aware of the millionaire mobile video game market, you will surely know that the App Store of Manzana is one of the most important platforms to publish games, especially for indie creators (those without contracts from major distributors). Well, in Cupertino, they have just made a questionable decision regarding titles and apps that are not updated in a certain time.

The App Store brings together one of the most extensive collections in games and the focus that Cupertino has had on that content is remarkable. However, a recent decision has gone downhill among the developer community as it forces them to take actions they don’t consider necessary.

What happened? It turns out that, according to various reports, Apple has decided to start a strong purge of applications on its platform. All video games (and apps) that have not been updated within three years are being removed from the portal.

This is not the first time such a cleanup has occurred, but it has once again sparked outrage among many developers, who find the move unfair and unnecessary.

An identical case has already occurred in 2021, the year in which developers Robert Kabwe and Emilia Lazer-Walker made public complaints to Apple. Now those in charge of Prototop Games have joined many others with complaints on social media:

“It disgusts me. Apple just sent me an email saying that my free game will be removed Motivation because it is more than two years old. It is part of their app improvement system. Not well. Console games from the year 2000 are still available for sale. It is an unfair barrier for developers indie”.

As you can see, many of the protests are focused on the fact that a certain group of games is being judged but not necessarily all of them. Although the purging deprecated apps can ensure better performance of computers, with games, there is not much reason to update the code if it already works well.

Apple is sending warnings to the creators of these apps, inviting them to update their games within a maximum period of 30 days . Many devs have called their creations “complete works” with no maintenance required.

