Apple’s apps of the year (and the most downloaded on iPhone)

December is time to take stock. From the most listened to songs on Spotify to the most viewed videos on YouTube, each platform discloses the data of the last twelve months by making special charts. And like every year, Apple also looks back and tries to find gods trend as well as gods great innovators within the community of its developers. Between service applications, video games and platforms to work better, Cupertino unveils the names of the applications that have stood out in this last year, that is the winners of the App Store Awards. As well as those applications that have been most downloaded by users. «In 2021, the apps played a more essential role than ever in our lives – explains Tim Cook – They have helped us move forward in a year that has continued to challenge us in so many ways, as a global community and in our lives. The apps have helped us to form deeper connections between us, to express our creativity and to engage with new people, experiences and cultures ». AND “connections“Is what Apple has indicated as Trend of the year, in particular rewarding five ideas that have allowed us to” restore our sense of being together “. Here they are:

– Canva (developer: Canva), an app that offers design tools to improve communication, at work as well as in private life

– Peanut (developer: Peanut App Limited), a collection of audios that tell the story of femininity at every stage of life, from pregnancy to menopause

– Among Us (developer: InnerSloth), the game par excellence that kept children (and others) company from all over the world during the lockdown period

– EatOkra (Developer: Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards), a guide made up of 11,000 restaurants run by people from the black community

– Bumble (developer: Bumble Inc.), the dating app that allows women – and women only – to make the first move