Apple’s AR / VR headset with incredible performance (and price). But he may be late

We return to talk about the Apple’s AR / VR headset and to do so again a Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, in the Power On newsletter. It was said that the new Apple device would have a price of around 3 thousand dollars, while according to the latest statements the price list could be of “over two thousand dollars”. The high price would be attributable to integrated technologies, not as usual as on other cheaper products in the category.

The viewer could in fact be a concentrate of technology: one of the two integrated processors, according to Gurman, could have performance in line with that of Apple M1 Pro (the processor built into the new MacBook Pro), while the use of multiple “ultra-high resolution 8K displays”, the ability to have prescription lenses and the support of advanced audio technologies, are all features that will help increase the cost of production. and, consequently, also that of purchase by the end user.

Apple AR / VR viewer at postponement risk

Then there are the development costs, which had a duration of about seven years, and all the other costs necessary for the marketing of a product of this type. Choosing a comparable processor ad Apple M1 Pro clear: for Apple’s AR / VR viewer a very high computing power will be required not so much as regards the CPU part, as for the GPU part, so it will also be necessary to implement an active dissipation system (with fan). Gurman also fantasized about the name: Apple Vision, Apple Reality, Apple Sight or iSight, or also Apple Lens or again Apple Goggles.

Gurman also indicated that the headset will not arrive according to Apple’s plans, and could slip by the end of the year, or even not be ready for debut before 2023. At the current stage, the headset suffers from several problems of a software and hardware nature, overheating problems and also problems with the photographic sector. Previously the company had hypothesized a first presentation in June 2022, on the occasion of the WWDC, but based on the problems encountered, the announcement could be postponed.

