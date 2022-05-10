Apple’s head of machine learning resigns over return to office work

Share

Ian Goodfellow has been the first director to resign as a result of Apple Park’s in-person return policies

After the lives of many had changed 2 years ago due to the confinements caused by the recent pandemic, the world continues to take its course towards normality. Apple knows it, and little by little it has established its policy of returning to face-to-face work.

This has caused several employees to return to their workspaces in person, at least 3 days a week, something that may not have liked severalespecially managers like Ian Goodfellow, who served as director of Machine Learning at Apple.

Ian Goodfellow has resigned due to return to face-to-face work

Apple Machine Learning Director Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his position as published by the Mac Rumors website. The decision of the former Google worker It is due to the return policy that Apple workers must comply with after the health emergency is slowly coming to an end.

Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to his staff via email.mentioning that he expected better work flexibility, especially as his team had increased their work productivity during work-at-home days.

Last month the gradual returns of workers to Apple Park began, which had been planned since July last year. The employee return plan was as follows:

One day a week in the office from April 11

Two days a week in the office from May 2

Three days a week in the office starting May 23.

This plan that Apple had announced was not received in the best way. Apple employees still refuse to return to office work, even writing a letter to Tim Cook, Apple’s SEO:

Without the inclusion that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple. This is a decision that none of us take lightly, and one that many would rather not have to make.

Despite the letters and activism on social media, Apple’s top managers had refused to listen to employeesso the plan to return to face-to-face activities remained in place and has already been launched.

Of course, there was no resignation of a high-level manager such as Ian Goodfellow, so Apple Park expects employees to call for replanting again of return-to-work policies.

