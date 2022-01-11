Apple’s iMessage “bullies” Android, the accusation of the vice president of Google- Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The “closed” messaging system adopted by Apple does not like Google, which pushes for a common protocol

Apple iMessage “bullies” Android. The accusation comes from a Google vice president and if the words chosen make you smile, the matter is serious. “The blocking adopted by Apple’s iMessage is a documented strategy,” writes on Twitter Hiroshi Lockheimer, one of the founders of Google’s Android team, “Pry the

bullying to sell products it is self-righteous for a company that has humanity and fairness as a fundamental part of its marketing. Standards exist today to solve this problem ”. Heavy words then, but what happened?

Apple? S iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is disingenuous for a company that has humanity and equity as a core part of its marketing. The standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn – Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

The Android chief refers to an article in the Wall Street Journal in which he analyzes the strategy adopted by iOS to prevail over messaging or to keep iMessage well separated from Android. Strategy “documented” (as Lockheimer says) by internal documents that emerged during the Epic Games case. “In the absence of a strategy to become the primary messaging service for the majority of mobile phone users, I am concerned that iMessage on Android it would simply remove an obstacle for families with iPhones to give their children an Android smartphone“Wrote Apple’s chief software executive Craig Federighi in a confidential email in 2013. Three years later, then chief marketing Phil Schiller presented a similar case to CEO Tim Cook:” Bringing iMessage to Android will harm us more than helping us », he wrote in another internal email.

Let’s be clear, an iPhone user using iMessage can communicate with an Android user but they can only exchange messages, without being able to take advantage of all the advanced features such as emojis, animations, see when the other is online or is typing. In short, it is a messaging of the times of sms and the multimedia elements are displayed as errors.

Here the question is not very relevant given that Whatsapp dominates communications furniture but in the US the situation is the opposite. According to Apple’s internal data also revealed in the Epic case, 85% of US iPhone users aged 14 and over use iMessage as their chat of choice. Only 57% chat with Facebook Messenger and a measly 16% with WhatsApp.

So what would the solution be? According to Google it would be enough to adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services), a protocol that she is carrying out herself and aims to evolve text messages. It enriches them with multimedia functions and allows interoperability between all operating systems and applications. In short, it can create common chats with little or no barrier. For years, the green robot has been asking Apple to join the family and it seems that Hiroshi Lockheimer himself is throwing invitations to the competitor. But no.

With a second post on Twitter following his first statement, the Android chief is keen to clarify that «We [Android-Google] we are not asking Apple to bring iMessage to Android. We are asking you to support the new messaging standard (RCS) in iMessage since it already supported the older SMS and Mms standards ». Then he makes a comparison: as today it is certain that by sending a text message the message reaches its destination, so, if everyone adopted the RCS, even the multimedia messages would be delivered correctly. Finally, Lockheimer notes that RCS “would improve the experience for both Android and iOS users” and therefore is willing to collaborate with Apple to make RCS interoperability a reality. Now the ball goes to Apple and who knows who will reply via iMessage.