Apple’s MagSafe charger has a great discount on Amazon

Take advantage of this offer and get the official Apple MagSafe charger for much less.

Today we bring you an offer of those that you have to take advantage of, the Apple’s official MagSafe iPhone charger is 13% off at Amazon right now. This is possibly the best wireless charger you can buy for your iPhone, and now at a discount.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is priced at 45 euros, but right now it can be yours for only 39 euros thanks to a temporary offer from Amazon. A great price but that could change at any time, so hurry up if you want it.

Know more: Apple MagSafe charger

The MagSafe Wireless Charger features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for even faster wireless charging at up to 15W.

The highlight of the Apple MagSafe charger is that Features magnets to attach to iPhone. In this way, one of the main problems with wireless chargers is eliminated: positioning the device incorrectly. With MagSafe, the charger will always be at its ideal point and charging will be much safer and more optimal.

Also, if you don’t have a compatible iPhone, nothing happens, with this accessory you will have MagSafe on any iPhone.

MagSafe Accessories: The 16 Best Options You Can Buy

Apple MagSafe Charger Specifications

Apple’s wireless MagSafe charger has some specifications that make it unique.

Features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Even faster wireless charging with up to 15W.

The rare earths in the magnets are 100% recycled.

Designed in aluminum with a padded interior area.

Integrated USB-C cable.

Weight of only 80 grams.

It is compatible with any device with wireless charging.

This is a very good deal on a very good charger that will last you many years and it will be compatible with the next iPhone that Apple launches.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!