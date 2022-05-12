Apple’s MagSafe charger (the best charger for your iPhone) with an 18% discount on Amazon

Share

Amazon has the official Apple MagSafe charger on sale, an 18% discount that you have to take advantage of.

The best wireless charger you can buy for your iPhone is now at an 18% discount on Amazon. Apple’s MagSafe charger Features magnets to attach to iPhone. In this way, one of the main problems with wireless chargers is eliminated: positioning the device incorrectly. With MagSafe, the charger will always be at its ideal point and charging will be much safer, optimal and faster.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is priced at 45 euros, but right now it can be yours for only 37 euros if you take advantage of this temporary offer from Amazon. It is an 18% discount on the original price, so it is a very good time to get it.

See on Amazon.es: Apple MagSafe Charger

The MagSafe Wireless Charger features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for even faster wireless charging at up to 15W.

Y if you don’t have a MagSafe compatible iPhone, nothing happens. For very little money you can get this accessory that makes any iPhone prior to iPhone 12 compatible with MagSafe, being able to use this charger and all available MagSafe accessories.

The best charger for your iPhone

The Magsafe charger is the charger I have been using on my iPhone for almost two yearsAnd I regret absolutely nothing. It’s the most convenient wireless charger I’ve ever used, it just sits on the iPhone thanks to the magnets and you’ll never find your iPhone hasn’t charged when you wake up in the morning.

In addition, it is really simple both to place the iPhone on it and to remove it, even you can use the iPhone while it is charging. It is certainly the charger that I will continue to use for the next few years in all the iPhones that I have.

Apple MagSafe Charger Specifications

Apple’s wireless MagSafe charger has some specifications that make it unique. Not only do we have the magnets, we also have support for much faster charging, and all in a beautiful, high-quality aluminum design. These are the official specifications of the Apple MagSafe charger:

Features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Even faster wireless charging with up to 15W.

The rare earths in the magnets are 100% recycled.

Designed in aluminum with a padded interior area.

Integrated USB-C cable.

Weight of only 80 grams.

It is compatible with any device with wireless charging.

Now you can take the Apple MagSafe charger with a very good offer in a very good charger that will last you many years and it will be compatible with the next iPhone that Apple launches. I bought it almost 2 years ago and it is like the first day.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!