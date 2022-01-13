Apple’s metaverse? One that users don’t log into

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is taking a different approach than companies like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) regarding the metaverse, an immersive virtual world.

What happened

According to sources in the tech reporter’s ‘Power On’ newsletter Mark Gurman – as reported by Apple Insider – Apple’s virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are intended to allow users short stays in the virtual world but are not intended to be used to venture into the metaverse.

“I was told quite directly that the idea of ​​a completely virtual world that users can escape to, as in Meta Platforms / Facebook’s vision of the future, is off limits to Apple,” Gurman wrote, according to Apple. Insider.

Because it is important

There is speculation that Apple may release a mixed reality headset as early as this year.

The clash between Apple and Facebook in 2022 could turn into a major tech story, as both companies are looking to make a splash in the smartwatch and mixed reality headset segment.

The price range for this device should range between $ 1,000 and $ 3,000; previously Gurman would have stated that the device will be equipped with both “AR and VR capabilities”.

Meanwhile, a talent hunt between Apple and Facebook has resulted in a stroke of luck for the engineers of the Cupertino company in terms of bonuses.

Price movement

Apple shares ended Monday’s regular session broadly unchanged at $ 172.19 and rose 0.4% in the after-hours session.