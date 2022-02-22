Apple’s most balanced smartwatch becomes even cheaper

The Apple Watch is one of the best “smart” watches on the market and the one that integrates the most with the iPhone and the company’s ecosystem. For those who don’t need “advanced” features or prefer to spend a little less money, the Apple Watch SE It is the model with the best value for money and is now at a minimum price on Amazon: 259.99 euros.

Buy Apple Watch SE at the best price





With a recommended retail price of 299 euros in the official Apple Store and authorized suppliers, on Amazon it can be purchased with a discount of 39 euros the Apple Watch SE, the Apple smartwatch that stands out for its price and features, staying at 259.99 euros, the minimum price.

2021 Watch SE (GPS) – 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Midnight Sport Band – One Size

With a 1.57-inch Retina LTPO OLED display With high resolution and brightness of up to 1,000 nits, the Apple Watch SE is the company’s best value for money smartwatch. It incorporates the S5 dual-core processor with 1 GB of RAM to move with ease the watchOS 8 operating system and 32 GB of internal storage to install apps or save music / podcasts / audiobooks offline.

In form-factor, it’s like a Series 5, but omits ECG for EKG and always-on display (AOD) function for lower cost and make it more accessible. It has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS to record training routes and NFC mobile payments through Apple Pay.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.