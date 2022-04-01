Apple’s official charger for iPhone on sale at Amazon

The official Apple charger, with 20W power, charges your iPhone quickly and is on sale at Amazon.

Amazon currently has the Apple’s official 20W charger to fast charge the iPhone with a discount of 18%. iPhones haven’t come with a charger in the box for a long time, so if you need one now is a great time to get one. You will be able to charge your iPhone quickly, as well as other Apple devices or other brands.

The official price of the 20W Apple charger is 25 euros, but with this offer you can take it home for only 20 euros. It is a charger compatible with any iPhone, iPad, AirPods or Apple Watch, just find a cable with USB-C.

The Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is super fast and efficient, so it’s great for charging your devices on the go. While it’s compatible with any USB-C enabled device, Apple recommends using it with iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal performance. You can use it with an iPhone 8 or later and take advantage of fast charging.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Specifications

Apple charger is a very good optionespecially for the build quality. It is a charger that will last for many years and has these official specifications:

A very interesting offer that will offer you fast charging on the iPhone and that can serve as a universal charger, both for the iPhone and for the iPad or the AirPods.

